Paducah PD warning businesses about counterfeit bills

The Paducah, Kentucky Police Department is warning area businesses about counterfeit bills being passed around.

According to police, a downtown business took several fake $100 bills on Sunday, July 10 or Monday, July 11.

They say an employee discovered the bills when she was preparing the business's bank deposit.

An investigation is ongoing.

