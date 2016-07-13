Paducah, KY man charged with possessing sexually explicit photos - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY man charged with possessing sexually explicit photos of a minor

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Randall Shoemake (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department) Randall Shoemake (Source: McCracken County Sheriff’s Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah, Kentucky man has been arrested after police found out he was allegedly in possession of nude photos of a minor.

Detectives arrested Randall Shoemake, 59, of Paducah, after a several month long investigation.

Shoemake had allegedly been communicating with the juvenile for months by cellphone, before her father discovered the text messages.

After a forensic exam was conducted on the Shoemake’s cellphone by the Paducah Police Department, numerous text messages and nude photos of the juvenile were discovered.

Shoemake was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

He was charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

