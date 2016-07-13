WKCTC Staff Member wins award

Nancy Robins of Paducah has been named the 2016 Award of Excellence for Support Staff Member for the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).

Robins, student affairs assistant III in WKCTC’s registrar’s office, was first nominated to represent WKCTC at the college level in April of this year, and received the overall support staff system honor this week.

Working at the college for more than 20 years, Robins not only supports WKCTC within the registrar's office, but also by volunteering for nearly every event and activity on campus, according to the school.

She is also an active volunteer throughout the community. Robins also received the 2016 Ladd Mathis Award for her volunteer work with the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County - the highest form of recognition the United Way can give to an outstanding community member.

