1 sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Carbondale

One man was sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Carbondale, Illinois on Wednesday, July 13.

Officers with the Carbondale Police Department say the incident involved only the rider, there is no word yet on his injuries.

The Honda motorcycle was laying in a ditch and in pieces along North Illinois Avenue.

Motorcycle crash in Carbondale sends one man to the hospital. @kfvsnews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/weGqg4J0vR — Giacomo Luca (@glucakfvs) July 13, 2016

The department is investigating.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.