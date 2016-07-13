Study: Women may only need certain vitamins during pregnancy

A new study in the Journal of Drug and Therapeutics suggests pregnant women don't need most supplements found in prenatal vitamins.

Researchers say the reason for this claim is because a healthy diet should include all of the necessary nutrients.

"So we don't get all the nutrients that we need with our diet because not all of us eat all that great," midwife Megan Keeney said.

Keeney isn't too fond of this new information. She said the majority of pregnant women don't get the Folic Acid and Vitamin D from their diet alone. That's why she still plans to prescribe prenatal vitamins.

"I just feel like it's beneficial to take the prenatal vitamin and then get regular care just to get correct monitoring."

Researchers agree with Keeney on the Folic Acid and Vitamin D, suggesting that these are the only supplements soon-to-be mothers need. They found supplements marketed as giving babies 'the best start in life' do not actually translate into better health for moms or their little ones.

Abbi Hall is an expectant mother who said she doesn't plan on stopping taking them despite the study's findings.

"There would have to be a lot of evidence for me to stop taking a prenatal or multivitamin I believe."

