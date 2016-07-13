Study: Women may only need certain vitamins during pregnancy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Study: Women may only need certain vitamins during pregnancy

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
Connect
(Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS) (Hank Cavagnaro, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A new study in the Journal of Drug and Therapeutics suggests pregnant women don't need most supplements found in prenatal vitamins.

Researchers say the reason for this claim is because a healthy diet should include all of the necessary nutrients. 

"So we don't get all the nutrients that we need with our diet because not all of us eat all that great," midwife Megan Keeney said.

Keeney isn't too fond of this new information. She said the majority of pregnant women don't get the Folic Acid and Vitamin D from their diet alone. That's why she still plans to prescribe prenatal vitamins.

"I just feel like it's beneficial to take the prenatal vitamin and then get regular care just to get correct monitoring."

Researchers agree with Keeney on the Folic Acid and Vitamin D, suggesting that these are the only supplements soon-to-be mothers need. They found supplements marketed as giving babies 'the best start in life' do not actually translate into better health for moms or their little ones.

Abbi Hall is an expectant mother who said she doesn't plan on stopping taking them despite the study's findings.

"There would have to be a lot of evidence for me to stop taking a prenatal or multivitamin I believe."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly