KYTC to activate upgraded traffic signal in Graves Co.

On Friday, July 15th, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will activate a newly-installed traffic signal in Graves County. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to activate a newly-installed traffic signal in Graves County on Friday, July 15.

The KYTC reports the signal will help direct traffic at the intersection of U.S. 45 (Paducah-Mayfield Road) and KY 1276 (Key Bottom Road).

This new signal will replace a unit that's been at that location since 1982.

The updated signal will feature advanced WiFi pucks that will alert drivers waiting to make a turn at the intersection. This upgrade is expected to greatly improve traffic flow once it is activated.

Weather permitting, the signal will begin service around 10 a.m. on July 15. Drivers should be aware of an electrical crew working at the intersection at this time, as well as changes in the flow of traffic that might come once the new signal is activated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.