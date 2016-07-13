Redhawks Basketball names new assistant coach

Nick Lagroone has been promoted to Southeast Redhawks Men's assistant basketball coach.

"As I began my search for a new assistant basketball coach, there were three qualities that the candidate needed to possess...integrity, basketball knowledge and energy," said Southeast head coach Rick Ray. "Once I talked and met with various candidates and references, it became unquestionably clear that Nick was head and shoulders above the rest of the potential assistants."

Lagroone spent the last year as Director of Basketball Operations handling all day-to-day operations, assisted with scheduling practice and skill workouts, on campus recruiting, team travel, academics, camps, video and other duties last year with the Redhawks.

"Nick did an outstanding job during his time serving as an assistant while also handling all of the responsibilities in his role as Director of Basketball Operations," added Ray. "This move gives our staff and players some continuity and that is key to us building relationships and having synergy throughout our program. I am excited about what the future holds for Nick and Redhawk basketball in his new position!"

Before coming to Southeast, Lagroone coached one season in Atlanta at Greenforest Christian Academy where he led the Eagles to a 27-2 overall record and 13-0 record in the region and before that he worked as a graduate assistant coach for two years under Coach Ray at Mississippi State.

"Nick is a young and enthusiastic coach I had the pleasure of working with at Mississippi State, who exemplifies everything you would want in an assistant coach," commented former Mississippi State assistant and current Arkansas-Little Rock head coach Wes Flanigan. "He has a great understanding of basketball, he is loyal, and he has an ability to build great relationships with people. He will be a great asset to Coach Ray, his program and the community there at Southeast Missouri State."

