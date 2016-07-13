Crews out in full force as thousands across MO, IL still without power

According to Ameren, there are widespread outages across certain areas of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois after strong storms moved through Wednesday afternoon.

Power outages

Missouri

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, approximately 1361 customers, down from 2,056 customers, in St. Francois County are without power. In Mississippi County, there are 250 members without power. 40 customers are waking up in the dark in Ste. Genevieve County.

Ameren Missouri reports across the state they are were addressing a total of 110,000 power outages. Overnight, crews restored power to several thousand. The total number of power outages was reduced to 73,000 customers. Around 1,200 crews will be out today to restore power.

As of 5:30 a.m. there was no estimated time of restoration.

Illinois

As of 5 a.m. on Thursday, approximately 1,475 customers in Randolph County are without power. In Franklin County, there are still 748 members in the dark, down from 1,099 customers.

In Jefferson County the number of customers without power dropped from 336 customers to 42. Power was restored overnight to most of the 472 customers in Jackson County. As of 5 a.m. only 7 people were without power. The number of customers without power in Perry County went down overnight from 2,131 customers to 1,186.

Ameren Illinois reports there was a total of 54,535 people without power at one time in southern Illinois. Crews have restored power to all but 1,775 customers as of 6 a.m. Crews are out to restore power, however, no word yet on when you can expect the lights to go back on.

Ameren representatives encourage anyone that sees a downed power line to contact them.

Storm damage

A downed power line, northeast of Du Quoin on Route 154 and Pintail Road, fell on an SUV. According to a first responder, three people were in the vehicle. No one had emerged because the line was hot.

