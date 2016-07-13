WANTED: Armed and dangerous man in connection to Carbondale home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Armed and dangerous man in connection to Carbondale home invasion, shooting

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Darral K. Davis (Source: Carbondale PD) Darral K. Davis (Source: Carbondale PD)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a home invasion and shooting they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say they got an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Darral K. Davis, of Carbondale, for aggravated battery with a firearm.

They say his bond has been set at $1 million.

Police say they responded to a home in the 2500 block of New Era Road around 11:45 p.m. on Monday, July 11 after receiving a report of a person who had suffered a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned the suspects entered the victim’s home and pulled out a gun. One of the suspects then shot the victim before they left the home in a passenger vehicle, possibly red in color.

The victim was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for what was believed to be serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

