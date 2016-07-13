Woman arrested for a hate crime at SIUC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman arrested for a hate crime at SIUC

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A Carbondale woman is facing felony charges after police say she was involved in two incidents on campus at Southern Illinois University.

According to the SIU Department of Public Safety, Justine A. Shaw, 42, was arrested on July 8 after she allegedly made racial comments toward a 33-year-old SIU student. It happened near the area of Pulliam Hall and Morris library.

Police said she later threw water on a 27-year-old non-SIU student. That happened at the Student Center.

Court documents show Shaw is charged with two felony counts of committing a hate crime, one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

She is due in court for a preliminary hearing in August.

