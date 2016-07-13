Are you celebrating today's National holiday?

Yep! It's National French Fry Day!

It's not clear who decided that July 13 would be set aside to enjoy the delicious fried potatoes, but why not celebrate anyway?

The term "french fried potatoes" first appeared in print in English in 1856 in a book by E Warren, "Cookery for Maids of All Work."

There is also an ongoing dispute between the French and Belgians about who invented the French Fry.

Whether you like them fried or baked in the oven, with ketchup, mustard or mayo, most people can agree that they make a tasty side dish.

