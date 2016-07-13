Fire causes truck business to relocate

A fire at TAG Truck Center in Farmington, Missouri forced the business to relocate.

General Manager Bill Merical said the business will have to move to a temporary location to continue to support its customers.

Merical said around 6:45 p.m. an employee leaving the business noticed smoke coming from the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire at around 1 a.m.

He said the fire engulfed the offices and the shop has smoke and heat damage.

Employees and community members are coming together to help with the clean up efforts.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.