Hickman Co., KY sheriff injured after hitting deer with motorcycle in Graves Co.

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The sheriff of Hickman County, Kentucky was hospitalized Tuesday night after hitting a deer while riding on his motorcycle. 

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said the collision occurred about 8:55 p.m. on KY 58 West near C & W Lumber Company.

Mark Green, 47, of Clinton, was heading west on KY 58 on a motorcycle. 

A deer then crossed Green’s path, and he was unable to avoid hitting the deer.

Green was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center by Mayfield/Graves County EMS for treatment of multiple injuries.

He was later transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn, for further treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Wingo Fire Department.

Green currently serves as the Sheriff of Hickman County and previously served with the Mayfield Police Department.

