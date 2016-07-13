Heartland leaders meet to pray, address community violence - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland leaders meet to pray, address community violence

Written by Derrion Henderson, Reporter
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Community leaders in five cities are meeting to talk about how to end violence in the community.

The meeting is keynoted by Councilwoman Shelly Moore and will focus on violence and praying for the community.

Byron Bonner is a pastor at True Vine Ministries in Cape Girardeau.

"Not just saying the violence has been going on across the country, but Cape Girardeau has been having a violence problem for years and years," Bonner said.

After seeing so much violence in his community, he said it's time for community leaders to figure out a way to make a change.

"Once we come together as leaders and we stand together, I believe our community will have a sense of respect for us," he said. 

This prayer and luncheon is just one event in a week-long effort focused on putting an end to violence.

This small group hopes a much larger audience will hear their powerful message.

"No death in our streets!" McCauley declared. "Cover your neighborhood, cover your household, cover this nation!"

JoAnn McCauley is an apostle at House of Prayer World Outreach Center.

She said no matter how many people show up; these types of events are necessary.

"It's such a time as this, so much violence and so much murder and homicide in our city on the regular," McCauley said. "Sometimes on an everyday basis its necessary that we come together because we recognize the power of unity together and even the power of prayer."

Bonner said just talking about it will not change much and the time for action is now!

"Even though it's long overdue, but it's time and it's the right time!" Bonner said.

The service for the youth will be held this Saturday, July 16 with breakfast starting at 9:30.  

