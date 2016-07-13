Suspicious fire under investigation at building that houses law - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspicious fire under investigation at building that houses law offices in Dexter

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
(Source: Don Seymore/Dexter Fire Chief) (Source: Don Seymore/Dexter Fire Chief)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Dexter.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, fire crews got the call around 5:30 Wednesday morning to respond to 21 Vine Street.

The building houses the Jarrell Law Office and the Ringer Law Office.

Investigators on scene said the building is a total loss.

Firefighters have the suspicious fire under control at this time, and the road has since re-opened to the public.

They are currently working on hot spots.

No one was injured.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

