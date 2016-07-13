Suspicious fire under investigation at building that houses law offices in Dexter

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Dexter.

According to Dexter Fire Chief Don Seymore, fire crews got the call around 5:30 Wednesday morning to respond to 21 Vine Street.

The building houses the Jarrell Law Office and the Ringer Law Office.

Investigators on scene said the building is a total loss.

Firefighters have the suspicious fire under control at this time, and the road has since re-opened to the public.

They are currently working on hot spots.

No one was injured.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.