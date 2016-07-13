Ellsinore, Mo. man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash in Carter County, MO claims the life of an Ellsinore man Tuesday morning.

It happened on U.S. 60 about four-miles East of Ellsinore around 6:50 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Andrew Chestnut was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck and for an unknown reason drove off of the road.

The truck flipped into the median and Chestnut was thrown from the vehicle.

He died at the scene of the crash.

Troopers report that Chestnut was not wearing a seat belt and his death is the 19th fatality in Troop G of the Missouri Highway Patrol for 2016 compared to 10 deaths at this time last year.

