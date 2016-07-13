This week in music: 1992

Let's travel back in time and check out some entertainment headlines from 24 years ago.

Johnny Carson hosted his final "Tonight Show."

At the theater, moviegoers were buying tickets to "Aladdin," "Home Alone 2," and "Batman Returns."

Compact discs surpass cassettes as the preferred choice for music.

And speaking of music, these were the songs at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 this week in '92.

At number five was "Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover" by Sophia B. Hawkins.

Celine Dion was holding down the number four spot with "If You Ask Me To."



Sizzling at the number four position was the Red Hot Chili Peppers with "Under the Bridge." This was the song that allowed the band to enter the mainstream and is one of the group's most performed live songs.

Mariah Carey checked in at number 2 with "I'll Be There." It was a remake of the Jackson Five hit from 1970.

And in the top spot was a song that sparked a lot of controversy with its blatantly sexual lyrics about women. "Baby Got Back" by Sir Mix-A-Lot spent five weeks in the number 1 position and was ranked the number 2 song of the year.

That's a look at music from the second week of July, 1992.

