July 14 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Let's send out some morning birthday wishes.

She's an actress from Illinois who won an Emmy Award for her role as a P.E. teacher in the TV series "Glee." On the big screen, you've seen her in "Talladega Nights" and "The 40 Year Old Virgin." Jane Lynch is 56 today.

He's an actor who grew up on a tobacco farm in Kentucky. He's starred in "Alien," "Escape from New York," "Repo Man," "The Green Mile" and many other movies.  On TV, you may remember him for his role on the HBO series "Big Love." Harry Dean Stanton is 90 today.

