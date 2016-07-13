History comes to life at Rend Lake Visitor Center

Visitors from the past will come to life at the Rend Lake Visitor Center this weekend.

Members of the Benton High School History Club will be presenting a history program on July 16.

Students will portray influential persons from Rend Lake’s past and see how they contributed to the building of Rend Lake.

Attendees will be able to “meet” people such as Congressman Ken Gray and President John F. Kennedy.

Gray will tell visitors about how he supported the idea of building a water supply in southern Illinois while President Kennedy will talk about how he felt signing the Flood Control Act of 1963 which in turn authorized the building of Rend Lake.

The program will be at 7:30 p.m.

Free popcorn and soda will be served.

