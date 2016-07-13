History comes to life at Rend Lake Visitor Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

History comes to life at Rend Lake Visitor Center

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

Visitors from the past will come to life at the Rend Lake Visitor Center this weekend.

Members of the Benton High School History Club will be presenting a history program on July 16.

Students will portray influential persons from Rend Lake’s past and see how they contributed to the building of Rend Lake.

Attendees will be able to “meet” people such as Congressman Ken Gray and President John F. Kennedy.

Gray will tell visitors about how he supported the idea of building a water supply in southern Illinois while President Kennedy will talk about how he felt signing the Flood Control Act of 1963 which in turn authorized the building of Rend Lake.

The program will be at 7:30 p.m.

Free popcorn and soda will be served.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly