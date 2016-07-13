FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid morning kicks off Wednesday. You could need the umbrella by the afternoon.

It is Wednesday, July 13, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

When you walk out the door this morning it will be dry, warm and humid. By lunchtime it will likely stay that way. Highs today will likely climb into the high 80s and low 90s. FIRST ALERT: The weather team is tracking some intense downpours to our north and west that are continuing to slide our way. That means we could see some showers in the northern parts of the Heartland starting this afternoon and through the evening.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: The major case squad has been activated after a body of a woman was found in a home in Portageville, MO. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Search continues: Authorities in Iron County, Missouri are still searching for a man who was reported missing on Sunday, July 10. An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for Roy Brandel, 84, after he was last seen entering a wooded area on his farm to chop wood.

Body found: The body of a 101st Airborne Division soldier who was swept away by strong currents during severe weather at Fort Campbell has been found. Officials say the soldier was found less than a half-mile from the low water crossing on the post where he was swept away Friday evening.

Squaring off: Happening tonight, GOP candidates vying to be Missouri's next governor will go head-to-head in a public debate. Candidates include include businessman John Brunner, former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens, former U.S. attorney and House speaker Catherine Hanaway and Lt. Governor Peter Kinder. CLICK HERE to find out how you can watch it live.

