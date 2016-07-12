Jackson martial arts teacher using his experience to teach others

A martial arts instructor in Jackson, Missouri was recently awarded a belt color that very few ever achieve and is using his experience to teach others.

The Gracie Humaita Association, an international organization that represents the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu discipline, presented Brian Imholz the black belt earlier this month.

“It’s a lot of sweat, a lot of hard work,” Imholz said.

He says less than 2 percent of participants ever reach that level and only around 60 people in Missouri have ever reached that rank.

Imholz has been practicing Gracie Jiu-Jitsu for more than 10 years.

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu is a form of traditional Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu that focuses on a complete fighting system including self-defense tactics.

“We do a little bit of everything,” Imholz said.

This martial art style is the basis for many UFC and MMA fighters.

Most of his training came from Gracie Humaita St. Louis under the direction of Professor JW Wright.

Several years ago Imholz came to the Southeast Missouri area to teach the art form.

He currently runs the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu of Southeast Missouri gym in Jackson.

Imholz said the 80 students he works with benefit in a variety of ways from the sport.

"This is a fun way of getting in shape and it's a valuable tool especially with today's society,” Imholz said. “I feel like anybody can do this art, it doesn't matter if you're four years or ninety-five years old."

He trains men, women and children of all ages and invites anyone to give it a try.

“It’s unlike anything out there,” Imholz said.

