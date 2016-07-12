Woman identified in Portageville death investigation

A death investigation is under way in New Madrid County after the body of a woman was found inside a home.

New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle confirms 37-year-old Crystal Ramirez was found inside a Portageville home on Tuesday, July 12.

DeLisle said preliminary autopsy results show no trauma to Ramirez's body. He said he is waiting for toxicology results to come back.

Her cause of death is currently listed as undetermined.

Portageville police report Ramirez was reported missing late Sunday night.

Officers followed up on the missing persons report on Tuesday. When they got to the home, they found the body inside.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Portageville Police Department and the New Madrid County Coroner’s Office are all assisting with the investigation.

