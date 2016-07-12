Woman identified in Portageville death investigation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman identified in Portageville death investigation

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Photo courtesy of family Photo courtesy of family
PORTAGEVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A death investigation is under way in New Madrid County after the body of a woman was found inside a home.

New Madrid County Coroner George DeLisle confirms 37-year-old Crystal Ramirez was found inside a Portageville home on Tuesday, July 12.

DeLisle said preliminary autopsy results show no trauma to Ramirez's body. He said he is waiting for toxicology results to come back.

Her cause of death is currently listed as undetermined.

Portageville police report Ramirez was reported missing late Sunday night.

Officers followed up on the missing persons report on Tuesday. When they got to the home, they found the body inside.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Portageville Police Department and the New Madrid County Coroner’s Office are all assisting with the investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly