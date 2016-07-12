3 vehicle crash in McCracken Co. sends 1 to hospital

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a three vehicle crash that sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday, July 12.

Deputies said the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bleich Rd. and Hendron Rd.

Jerry Farley, 56, of Paducah, was driving a GMC Yukon heading westbound on Bleich Rd., about to make a left hand turn onto Hendron Rd.

Benjamin Grimm, 25, of Paducah, was driving a Ford F150 and was also heading westbound.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Grimm failed to see Farley stopped at the intersection and rear ended him. When the initial collision occurred, it pushed Farley’s vehicle into eastbound traffic causing him to collide with Valerie Coffelt, 31, of Paducah.

When Coffelt was struck by Farley, it caused her vehicle to spin around, blocking all of Bleich Rd.

The roadway was back open approximately 45 minutes later.

Farley was transported to a local hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Deputies were assisted by the Hendron Fire Department and Mercy EMS.

