Detectives: Concession stand burglary suspect in custody, ID'd as escaped inmate

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a concession stand burglary suspect has been identified and is in custody.

Capus C. Adams, 28, was charged with third degree burglary.

According to detectives, they received information from another agency that helped them identify the suspect as a inmate that escaped from the Graves County Jail on Friday, July 8.

On July 13, they say an officer with the Eddyville Police Department recognized the suspect in the photographs as Capus Adams, an inmate who escaped from the jail.

The officer was familiar with Adams from a previous encounter and was able to provide photos of Adams from recent surveillance video in her jurisdiction.

According to McCracken County detectives, Adams was taken into custody by the Hopkins County authorities on Monday, July 11 and taken to jail.

He was interviewed on July 13 by McCracken County detectives.

During the interview, Adams allegedly admitted to being responsible for the McCracken County burglary, along with other various crimes in surrounding counties while he was on the run.

On Saturday, July 9, detectives say a man broke into the concession stand area at the Reidland Ballfield on Said Road at around 4:58 a.m.

Once inside the building, detectives say the man took a large amount of candy and some other items.

Based on the surveillance video, they say it appeared the man rode to the building on a girl's bicycle that was light in color, possibly white.

They say the man left going towards Reidland on Said Road at about 5:20 a.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.