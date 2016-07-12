2 young girls die in Dyer Co., TN house fire

Family says Abigail loved music and spending time with them. (Source: Enochs Family)

A community in Dyer County, Tennessee is grieving after two young girls died in a house fire on Jul. 11 around 11 a.m. on East Main Street in the community of Fawlkes.

Now the girls' parents are picking up the pieces as the fire marshal investigates.

A few days ago, picking up toys had a different meaning for Amber Dowling.

"It was just a normal morning. Woke up late like I always do," Dowling said.

She went to work leaving her boyfriend, Cody Enochs, with her daughter Bella and his daughter Abigail.

They were asleep when she left.

"I woke up thinking my contacts were fogged over," Enochs said.

Enochs then realized it was smoke, and the girls were somewhere in the house.

He thought by running around the house to the back he could find them.

He tried to break through the door, but the fire had engulfed the home.

According to the Dyer County Fire Department, the girls did not survive the fire.

Bella Bates was three, and Abigail Enochs was five years old.

Enochs said he blames himself.

"It's my fault because I let it," he said. "They was in my hands...."

The Dyer County fire chief said the Tennessee fire marshal is investigating, but it does not look suspicious at this time.

While officials continue their investigation, Dowling and Enochs say they will never stop grieving.

"I didn't think of having insurance on my three year old. I wanted my babies to bury me, not me bury my babies," Dowling said.

Dowling said Bella was artistic and smart; and Abigail loved music and spending time with her family.

Both parents say if they could speak to their daughters today they would tell them, "I'm sorry."

"We're very sorry. Cause I know I could tell her I love you to the moon and back, and she'd say, 'I love you to the moon and back more,'" Dowlings said.

The community is coming together to remember the girls and help the family.

On Thursday, July 14, there will be a prayer circle held at the Fawlkes Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

On Friday, July 15, there will be a candlelight vigil for the girls at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Unionville at 8 p.m.

There are two Gofundme accounts set up to assist each of the families.

One is set up for Abigail and another for Bella.

