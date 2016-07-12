Heartland businesses embracing Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has become something everyone is talking about.

It doesn't take long to find someone playing it, and a professor at Southeast Missouri State University, Bambi Robinson, is already hooked.

"I get excited about the least little things," Robinson said. "We spent an hour yesterday over at SEMO just playing and not realizing that an hour had gone by."

Robinson plays Pokemon Go with her daughter, Penny, and she thanks the app for keeping them active.

"It's working, it's getting even my kid outside, doing some exercise," Robinson said.

But outside is not the only place they play. They also have been playing in the Cape Girardeau Public Library because it is a Gym, a place where players can go to train and get their Pokemon to higher levels

With the increase in popularity, librarian Sharon Anderson has decided to jump on the Pokemon train. She has even started Pokemon themed programming.

"The first I really heard about it librarians were buzzing online on some of our librarian Facebook communities talking about seeing kids who they had never seen in their library before," Anderson said. "The library is a place to go when you want information so we created some fun little signs our volunteers are putting together for us with hints on the back."

Anderson said the library plans to add more game-related activities in the future.

