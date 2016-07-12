Man walking to raise money for children's hospital helped in southern IL after cart hit by truck

An 85-year-old man walking to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital happened upon hard times in the Heartland.

Dean Troutman is walking to Memphis to help raise money for children.

"The distance is 500 miles if you go straight down, but of course I don't go straight. I do a lot of wandering and stay on the smaller roads; and I'll probably be close to 600 when I get there," Troutman said. "But I don't care if it's a thousand miles, I'll do it for these kids."

He said he left Goreville, Illinois around 6 a.m. While walking, he said a man driving a truck swerved and was coming right at him.

Troutman said he jumped out of the way, but his cart he uses to carry his belongings was destroyed. Not to mention, he injured his knee.

He said the driver stopped, came back and checked on him. He said the man helped him pick up his things from the side of the road and then drove him to Marion to get a new cart.

According to Troutman, the bike store in Marion was closed, so the man drove him to Carbondale where he was able to buy a new cart.

Johnson County Sheriff Charles Harner took Troutman, his damaged cart and his new cart to Vienna where he was checked out at the rural clinic.

Troutman will be staying in a hotel there and then leave on Wednesday morning to resume his walk.

The sheriff's office is storing Troutman's old cart until he can pick it up on his way back.

For more information on where to donate to Troutman's fundraiser, you can click here.

