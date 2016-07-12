Clarksville, TN man sentenced to 10 years for sex-trafficking of - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Clarksville, TN man sentenced to 10 years for sex-trafficking of a minor

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
CLARKSVILLE, TN (KFVS) -

A Clarksville, Tennessee man was sentenced in United States District Court by District Judge David J. Hale on Tuesday, July 12 to ten years in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old female.

Ralph W. Goodwin, 66, pleaded guilty to a three-count superseding indictment on April 4, 2016. The charges included sex trafficking of a child older than 14 but younger than 18, soliciting a minor to engage in commercial sex acts and transporting a minor with the intent that the minor engage in prostitution. Co-defendant Crystal Bradshaw (a.k.a. Crystal Thurman), 42, was charged with recruiting, harboring, transporting and soliciting a minor to engage in a commercial sex act. Bradshaw remains in federal custody and is scheduled for sentencing by District Judge Hale on Thursday, July 21 in Louisville.

According to the affidavit attached to the criminal complaint, on August 7, 2015, a 15-year-old female was approached by Crystal Bradshaw in a Louisville park. Bradshaw took the minor female to a Marriott Hotel in Louisville to engage in sexual contact with Goodwin in exchange for a monetary payment. According to the affidavit, Bradshaw received $700 from Goodwin, but the minor was not paid.

After two days, Goodwin drove the minor to his home in Clarksville, Tennessee. The minor eventually contacted a friend on Goodwin’s computer. The friend then contacted the girl's mother, which resulted in deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office finding the minor at Goodwin’s home.

Goodwin was initially charged in a separate, sealed criminal complaint on August 23, 2015. The case was unsealed during the initial appearance and detention hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dave Whalin on Monday, August 31, 2015.

