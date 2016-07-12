Government warns against purchase of secondhand recalled items

A government warning was recently issued to warn people about purchasing recalled items from secondhand consumers.

“Consumers shopping for used products should know that recalled products may be sold online without warning,” Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a recent news release. “It’s critical to check if an item has been recalled before making any second-hand purchase and learn what information or repairs may need to be made in order to ensure the item is safe in your home. Consumers can also contact my Recall Hotline for information on recalled products.”

The warning came after 29 million IKEA brand dressers or chests were recalled following the deaths of six toddlers from tip-over accidents.

For more information about the IKEA recall, you can contact its customer service at (866) 856-4532 or visit its website.

For a database of recent recalls, click here.

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission provides guidelines to secure furniture in homes:

Anchor furniture to the wall or floor;

Place televisions on sturdy, low-base stands, or anchor the furniture and the television on its base, and push the television as far back to the wall as possible;

Keep remote controls, toys and other items of interest to children off of television or furniture

Keep television and cable cords out of reach

Ensure that freestanding kitchen ranges and stoves are installed with anti-tip brackets?

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.