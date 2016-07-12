How to talk to your child about recent unrest

Recent acts of violence and protests can be hard for adults to understand, better yet a child, but it's a discussion many families are having right now.

For college student Hannah Moss, her kids are the ones she babysits to earn a living

"I don't want my kids to be scared of these things, but I don't want to hide them from what is happening," Moss said.

Moss said she's had to deal with some pretty tough questions in recent weeks.

"I think it would be better to bring it up to the kids," she said. "They're going to see it out in the world themselves, so why hide it from them."

"If they're old enough to answer the question, then they're old enough to get an answer," counselor Bob Dale said.

Dale said the sometimes graphic images may be forcing parents to have one-on-one talks with their child about what's going on in the world around them.

"The first thing you want to do is remind them not to judge any person or group of people by the actions of a few," Dale said. "Not all cops are bad, not all demonstrators are bad, not all people of a particular race are bad."

Dale said age should play a factor in how much information you tell your children.

Even if social unrest may not be happening in your backyard, he advised not taking that as an excuse not to have a conversation.

"So where it isn't happening in three dimensions, they're definitely seeing it in two dimensions and its real don't hide them from reality," Dale said.

Hannah Moss plans to continue talking to her kids.

"I want them to be at a certain age where they can understand that even if this stuff does happen there are still good people," Moss said. "There's still good things to do in the world and not be scared to go out and do them."

