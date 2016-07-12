2 Mounds, IL men accused of taking marijuana to Carbondale via Amtrak train

Two men from Mounds, Illinois are accused of taking marijuana to Carbondale on the Amtrak train.

Jerrel T. Stockstill, 27, and Jamode D. Stockstill, 22, were arrested on a charge of possession of cannabis. They were taken to the Jackson County Jail.

According to Carbondale police, on July 10 at 2:15 p.m., they were conducting a drug investigation at the Amtrak Train Station.

Police say they learned two people were allegedly trying to take marijuana to Carbondale on the train. They found the suspects leaving the train station and took them into custody.

According to police, more than 5 pounds of marijuana was found with the men.

The suspects were later identified as Jerrel Stockstill and Jamode Stockstill, of Mounds, Ill.

