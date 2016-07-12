SIC to hold free Pre-K screenings

Free Pre-Kindergarten screenings will be conducted by the Wabash Ohio Valley Special Education District on Monday, Aug. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The screenings will be held outside of Southeastern Illinois College’s Melba Patton Library.

They will include vision and hearing tests and should only take about 45 minutes.

Families are asked to bring a copy of their child’s official birth certificate.

There will be Head Start personnel on hand to discuss their program.

All children three years of age by the screening day and live within the college district are eligible.

SIC’s district includes Gallatin, Hardin, Pope, Saline and much of White counties.

It also includes small boarder areas in South Hamilton and East Williamson, as well as the northeast corner of Johnson and the southeast corner of Hamilton counties.

Appointments will be taken on a first-call basis sense space is limited.

For an appointment call Lori Sizemore, Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study Coordinator, at 618-252-5400, ext. 3400 by Aug. 10.

