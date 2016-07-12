Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for biting guard on arm - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for biting guard on arm

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An East Peoria, Illinois man was sentenced to six years in prison after biting a guard on the arm at a Harrisburg youth center.

Kaleb Martin, 19, pleaded guilty to a class 2 felony charge of aggravated battery and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with two years of mandatory supervised release.

On January 13, 2016, the Saline County State's Attorney's Office filed charges against Martin.

The charges alleged that Martin bit a man on the arm while the man was working as a guard inside the Illinois Youth Center in Harrisburg.

According to Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw, because Martin was 18 years old at the time, he was prosecuted in adult court by Assistant State's Attorney Jayson Clark.

