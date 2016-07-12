East Prairie PD warning public of new fraud scams in the area - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie PD warning public of new fraud scams in the area

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: East Prairie Police Department/Facebook) (Source: East Prairie Police Department/Facebook)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

The East Prairie Police Department wants to warn the public of two fraud scams that are being reported in the area.

Officers say a company portraying themselves as a lottery sweepstakes claim center is sending mail to people with a large check enclosed. Officers say this is a scam and that the checks are not valid.

The department has also received a couple of reports of residents receiving phone calls from an "IRS Agent" demanding money for owing back taxes. The caller says if the taxes aren't paid immediately they could arrest you. Police say the IRS will not call you and demand a payment immediately, and most certainly not give you a heads up on the legal ramifications of not doing so.

Officers want to remind anyone who should receive such a call to not give them any personal information and hang up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly