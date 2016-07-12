East Prairie PD warning public of new fraud scams in the area

The East Prairie Police Department wants to warn the public of two fraud scams that are being reported in the area.

Officers say a company portraying themselves as a lottery sweepstakes claim center is sending mail to people with a large check enclosed. Officers say this is a scam and that the checks are not valid.

The department has also received a couple of reports of residents receiving phone calls from an "IRS Agent" demanding money for owing back taxes. The caller says if the taxes aren't paid immediately they could arrest you. Police say the IRS will not call you and demand a payment immediately, and most certainly not give you a heads up on the legal ramifications of not doing so.

Officers want to remind anyone who should receive such a call to not give them any personal information and hang up.

