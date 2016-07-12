Perryville police officer captures pokemon in police department - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville police officer captures pokemon in police department

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Perryville Police Department/Facebook) (Source: Perryville Police Department/Facebook)
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

Officer Friedrich with the Perryville Police Department may not have the concept of the new Pokemon Go mobile app down yet, but he was caught attempting to capture Pidgey in the kitchen at the police department.

With the Pokemon Go sensation sweeping the nation, officers with the Perryville Police Department want to remind the public of a few safety tips:

  • When playing in the fantasy world of Pokemon Go, don’t forget reality - be aware of your surroundings.
  • Keep two hands on the wheel when driving and pay attention to the road.
  • Although Pokemon can roam where they want to, please be mindful of private property, park hours and cemetery hours. Violating these could end up with you receiving a summons to court and officers are not sure how the judge would feel about "Gotta Catch them all!"
  • Don't forget to look both ways while crossing the street. Even though Pokemon can't be run over by vehicles, you can - safety first.

The department wants everyone to have fun but to also be safe - and if you see Officer Friedrich, ask him to train with you.

Powered by Frankly