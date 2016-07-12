Both lanes of US 62/Alben Barkley in Paducah, KY open after multi-vehicle crash

US 62/Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, Kentucky is now open after a multi-vehicle crash had both lanes blocked earlier Tuesday.

US 62/Alben Barkley Drive was blocked by the crash between US 45/Lone Oak Road and the Interstate 24 Exit 7 interchange.

The actually blockage along US 62 was between Cardinal Lane and Hilldale Road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.