Scott County teen facing drug, alcohol charges after traffic stop

A Scott County teen faces a felony drug charge after a traffic stop over the weekend.

According to Sheriff Rick Walter, he and other deputies were investigating reports of a possible underage party outside of Sikeston.

During the investigation, a deputy stopped Jeffrey Bryant Gage, 18, for a defective vehicle equipment violation.

Walter said Gage was reportedly in route to the underage party.

Deputies found alcohol and a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine inside Gage's vehicle, according to the sheriff.

Walter said "It is disappointing to see such a young person go to jail, but he was glad the alcohol and drugs didn't make it to the party."

Gage faces a class C felony of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor of possession of liquor by a minor.

He was released on $5,000 bond.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.