REPLAY: Missouri GOP governor's debate

The Missouri GOP governor's debate was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

The debate was at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on the Lindenwood Campus in St. Charles, Mo.

You can click here to preview the state and local races for the Missouri primary election on August 2.

The four Republican governor candidates include:

John Brunner

Past work: Served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a businessman and entrepreneur.

Education: Graduated with a B.S. in management from Harding University and completed his graduate education with an M.B.A. at Washington University in St. Louis.

Family: A Missouri native, he has been married to his wife, Jan, for 40 years. Together they have three children and 12 grandchildren.

Eric Greitens

Past work: He was a Navy SEAL and served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He is also the author of three books.

Education: He graduated from Duke University and became a Rhodes Scholar.

Family: He grew up in suburban St. Louis, in St. Louis County. He and wife, Sheena, have two sons: Joshua and Jacob.

Catherine Hanaway

Past work: Previously served as Missouri Speaker of the House of Representatives and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. She is currently a partner at the law firm Husch Blackwell, specializing in healthcare, technology and manufacturing industries.

Education: She has a B.A. from Creighton University and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America.

Family: She and husband, Chris, have two kids: Jack and Lucy.

Peter Kinder

Past work: Is the current Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. He also serves as president of the Missouri State Senate after serving in the Senate for 12 years, representing the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott.

Education: He attended Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri at Columbia. He graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas in 1979 and was admitted to the Missouri bar in 1980.

Family: Born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

