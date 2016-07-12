REPLAY: Missouri GOP governor's debate - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

REPLAY: Missouri GOP governor's debate

Written by Heartland News
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
John Brunner John Brunner
Eric Greitens Eric Greitens
Catherine Hanaway Catherine Hanaway
Peter Kinder Peter Kinder
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Missouri GOP governor's debate was held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

The debate was at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts on the Lindenwood Campus in St. Charles, Mo.

You can click here to preview the state and local races for the Missouri primary election on August 2.

The four Republican governor candidates include:

John Brunner

Past work: Served as an infantry officer in the United States Marine Corps before becoming a businessman and entrepreneur.

Education: Graduated with a B.S. in management from Harding University and completed his graduate education with an M.B.A. at Washington University in St. Louis.

Family: A Missouri native, he has been married to his wife, Jan, for 40 years. Together they have three children and 12 grandchildren.

Eric Greitens

Past work: He was a Navy SEAL and served in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. He is also the author of three books.

Education: He graduated from Duke University and became a Rhodes Scholar.

Family: He grew up in suburban St. Louis, in St. Louis County. He and wife, Sheena, have two sons: Joshua and Jacob.

Catherine Hanaway

Past work: Previously served as Missouri Speaker of the House of Representatives and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri. She is currently a partner at the law firm Husch Blackwell, specializing in healthcare, technology and manufacturing industries.

Education: She has a B.A. from Creighton University and a J.D. from the Catholic University of America.

Family: She and husband, Chris, have two kids: Jack and Lucy.

Peter Kinder

Past work: Is the current Lieutenant Governor of Missouri. He also serves as president of the Missouri State Senate after serving in the Senate for 12 years, representing the counties of Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Mississippi, Perry and Scott.

Education: He attended Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri at Columbia. He graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas in 1979 and was admitted to the Missouri bar in 1980.

Family: Born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly