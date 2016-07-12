Carbondale man arrested after robbing man in apartment with a BB gun

A Carbondale man is behind bars after he and a juvenile allegedly broke into an apartment and robbed a man.

According to police, officers were called to the apartment in the 300 block of East College Street just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 9.

The victim told officers that he was awoken by two black men inside his apartment.

He said that one of the men had a handgun and demanded property before running away.

A K-9 unit from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department was called in and was able to track the two suspects in the 600 block of College Street.

19-year-old Shahere Lark and a juvenile male were arrested, according to police.

Lark faces charges of home invasion, armed robbery, and burglary. He is in the Jackson County Jail.

The juvenile was released to a parent or guardian.

