Discount tickets now on sale for Kentucky State Fair

Advanced discount tickets for the 2016 Kentucky State Fair are now on sale.

The tickets can be purchased at all Kroger locations or online at ticketmaster.com. The discount applies to admission and parking.

“The discounted ticket pricing for the 11-day event provides an even greater value”, Steve Kelly, Executive Director Expositions for the Kentucky State Fair Board, said. “We want everyone to experience this summer celebration of all things Kentucky, and we are providing even more options to save.”

Advanced discount prices are available through August 17 at 10 p.m. at Kroger and online until midnight on August 16.

Fair-goers can ride TARC from downtown (4th Street) and only pay $6 admission to the fair.

New this year, riders on all regular TARC stops at the Kentucky Exposition Center will also pay only $6 admission. This offer is valid for all 11 days of the Fair.

On Tuesday, August 23, admission is free for seniors 55 and over until 5 p.m. Parking is not included and the cost is $8 per vehicle at the gate and $5 in advance. This promotion cannot be purchased in advance.

Military Sunday

On Sunday, August 21, the Kentucky State Fair will offer free admission to all active duty and veteran military personnel and their families with proper I.D. Parking is not included and the cost is $8 per vehicle at the gate and $5 in advance. This promotion cannot be purchased in advance.

Load Up and Save More on Carload Day

On Wednesday, August 24 fair-goers pay only $20 for an entire vehicle until 5 p.m. This includes parking and fair admission. This promotion cannot be purchased in advance.

Free Parking on Weekends – New Location

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday and continuing through Sunday, fair-goers can park for free in the Prestonia Lot, located on Phillips Lane across from the main entrance to the Kentucky Exposition Center. Free parking is first come, first serve.

This replaces the free parking offered at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The 2016 Kentucky State Fair kicks off on August 18 and will run through August 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, you can visit the Kentucky State Fair's website or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Advance Prices (ages 6 and up): $6 fair admission and $5 parking

On-Site prices (ages 6 and up): $10 fair admission and $8 parking

