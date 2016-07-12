July 13 celebrity birthdays: Yadi Yadi Yadi! - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

July 13 celebrity birthdays: Yadi Yadi Yadi!

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing the big day with an All Star catcher.

Some consider him the best defensive catcher of all time.  He's helped lead the Cardinals to a pair of World Series titles and along the way he's won 8 Gold Gloves. Yadier Molina is 34 today.

He's an actor  best known for his roles as Captain Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies. Patrick Stewart is 76 today.

He's a superstar actor who has had roles in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters including: "Star Wars," the "Indiana Jones" movies, "Blade Runner," "The Fugitive," "Air Force One" and many many others. Harrison Ford is 74 today.

He has the role of Roy Harper on the CW superhero series "Arrow." Colton Haynes is 28 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly