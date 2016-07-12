July 13 celebrity birthdays: Yadi Yadi Yadi!

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing the big day with an All Star catcher.

Some consider him the best defensive catcher of all time. He's helped lead the Cardinals to a pair of World Series titles and along the way he's won 8 Gold Gloves. Yadier Molina is 34 today.

He's an actor best known for his roles as Captain Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" movies. Patrick Stewart is 76 today.

He's a superstar actor who has had roles in some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters including: "Star Wars," the "Indiana Jones" movies, "Blade Runner," "The Fugitive," "Air Force One" and many many others. Harrison Ford is 74 today.

He has the role of Roy Harper on the CW superhero series "Arrow." Colton Haynes is 28 today.

