Your First Alert Forecast is on repeat. Tuesday looks hot and humid with a chance for rain. OPEN app to find out where.

It is July 12, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Your morning will start out warm today with temperatures in the 70s. This morning we are tracking a few scattered showers and thunderstorms specifically in southern Illinois and western Kentucky. FIRST ALERT: The futurecast shows a strong complex could move into the far western and northern counties bringing rain during the late morning hours. Your evening plans should be in good shape, just hot and humid.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Honoring the fallen: Gov. Jay Nixon will represent Missouri at an interfaith memorial service in Dallas today honoring the five police officers killed there last week. President Obama will also be in attendance.

Search continues: The search for a missing Iron County man enters day three. Roy Brandel, 84, was reported missing on Sunday. Authorities say he has dementia and was last seen entering a wooded area on his farm to chop wood.

Looking for answers: Federal investigators are expected to visit the site where a pilot was killed in a Tennessee Valley Authority helicopter crash near the TVA Center in Hickory, Kentucky today. Police have identified the pilot as John R. Love of Maryville, Tenn.

Banned toys: Local YMCA and city pools in Cincinnati are banning mermaids for the summer of 2016. More specifically, they're telling kids to leave a popular new swimming device at home. It's a mono-fin mermaid tail that slips over the swimmer's feet and legs, which is considered a safety hazard.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.