PINK UP - July Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

In this month's pink up report, we have a special message for moms: don't forget about you. Roshelle Kinder learned that the hard way. She was diagnosed with stage 2 triple negative breast cancer. The diagnosis came just two months after she had a miscarriage. She believes if it wasn't for that tragedy she might not be here today.

