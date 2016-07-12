PINK UP: Miscarriage saves breast cancer survivor's life

Sometimes tragedies happen in our lives and we never understand why.

But Roshelle Kinder, a Sikeston resident, believes she knows the real reason for the nightmare she endured.

"It was a blessing," Kinder said. "My husband and I have talked about it a lot of times. And I know that baby that we lost had a purpose and that baby saved my life. It did."

Rewind to January 2012. Kinder was 12 weeks pregnant with her fourth child.

"Totally unexpected pregnancy," Kinder explained. "I mean we are in our forties and it was totally unexpected."

But instead of finding out the baby's gender, Kinder's 12 week appointment turned into a dilation and curettage procedure. Kinder had a miscarriage.

"It was horrible. My world ended," Kinder explained.

However, that terrible news was actually a blessing in disguise.

For several months, Kinder had been feeling a weird pain in her breast.

Kinder thought it likely had to do with being pregnant.

"My arms were so sore and my breasts were sore and I kept thinking this is from being pregnant."

Like most mom's she didn't take the concern to her doctor.

"All these years being a mom you think about your kids you put yourself on the back burner for everything," Kinder said.

That was until one Friday night in March 2012.

"When I felt it I was shocked I was shocked at the size of it," Kinder said. "It was a perfect circle. It was definitely not supposed to be there."

Turns out the 4 centimeter lump Kinder found was stage two triple negative breast cancer.

A diagnosis that came just two months after losing a child.

"I was devastated," Kinder said. "I did not think I was at risk for breast cancer at all because it didn't run in my family."

Kinder is sure of one thing: if she had not been pregnant and lost a child, she might've lost her life.

That is why she is now on a mission to share her story.

"I didn't want to other people to go through the same thing that I did," Kinder said. "So I felt that if I shared it then maybe people would go and get their mammograms and not find out the way I found out."

Above all else, Kinder says take care of your health.

"Don't put your health on the back burner," Kinder said. "Always take care of yourself. You can't take care of anyone else if you're not here."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.