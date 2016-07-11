Carbondale community leaders urge peace after protest turns viol - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale community leaders urge peace after protest turns violent

Carbondale community leaders are urging peace after a "Black Lives Matter" demonstration turned violent Sunday night, July 10.

Jerrold Heinrich, Human Relations Commission Chair, said Sunday's protest should have never led to a violent outcome.

"It could have been worse," Heinrich said. "Lets hope that these types of incidents don't become more frequent. And let's try to move forward in a positive direction."

A video captured by Heartland News shows the driver of an SUV plowing through a group of protesters that took to the streets.

The Carbondale Human Relations Commission often deals with police and community issues. However, Heinrich said national issues involving race and police have divided Americans.

"I think that we saw a manifestation here in this video of not, of not the police and the community having relationship issues -- But in fact that the community itself expressing polarized opinions and I think that that's something that needs to be addressed more specifically."

Heinrich said there is no reason a person should drive through a group of protesters. However, he went on to say that if protesters are marching in the street they should be conscious of drivers.

"Black lives matter and all lives matter," Heinrich said. "Both of those things can be true at the exact same time"

Protesters were speaking out against recent officer involved shootings that have happened across the nation.

