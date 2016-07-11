Ballot referendum could decide fate of Kelso C-7 School Dist.

We've been following several races and elections in the Heartland.

Next month, voters in Kelso, Missouri will decide whether or not they want to build a new school.

This is essentially a make or break moment for the Kelso C-7 School District.

The school district is in desperate need of a new elementary school.

This ballot issue would increase the property tax levy by 75 cents to pay for a new building.

"From a financial standpoint, our district is the lowest taxed district in Scott County," said Kelso C-7 Superintendent Kim Burger. "So, if our district disappears, then taxes would go up no matter what. You'd be facing a larger tax bill either way."

Burger said the building is structurally sound, but they need to update it, for example, to make it compliant with the Americans with Disability Act.

If this referendum does not pass, the school district and families there are left with a difficult decision.

They have to choose whether to attempt update a building or dissolve the school and combine with another district.

School officials said they will hold classes in the original building for the current school year.

We'll let you know what the public decides when they vote August 2.

