Driver sent to hospital after crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

A driver was sent to the hospital on Monday, July 11 after a crash on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police say the driver of a van apparently ran a red light while getting off Interstate 55 southbound; and a truck ran into it.

The van came to a rest on its side, leaning against a light pole.

The driver of the truck was ok.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.