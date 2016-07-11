Search continues for missing Iron Co. man

Authorities are searching for a missing elderly man from Iron County, Mo. who has dementia and impaired vision

Search for missing Iron Co. man with dementia enters day four

Authorities in Iron County, Missouri are still searching for a missing man after an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued on Sunday, July 10.

An Endangered Silver Advisory Alert was issued for Roy Brandel, 84, on Sunday after he was last seen entering a wooded area on his farm to chop wood.

Brandel has dementia and authorities said he could be in danger.

Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley said they are searching several square miles in the area off of County Road 37. He said he is hopeful that they will find him as quickly as possible.

“He has dementia so he’s out wandering around," Medley said. "He’s just going to continue on with the temperature going up what it is, it was 24-hours at noon today, when they last saw him so we’re still hoping for the best.

People involved in the search efforts are remaining hopeful and believe Brandel knows the area just like Joshua Childers, a three-year-old who survived in a nearby area with similar terrain several years ago.

“For the people that’s been in this area, the little boy that was in this area, that grew up with that terrain, you know when to sit down and wait,” Medley said.

Multiple crews from other areas are helping with the search efforts.

Volunteers continue to search both on foot and with ATV's.

Medley said crews and volunteers will continue to search until 9 p.m.

