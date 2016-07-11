Back to school fairs to be held in New Madrid, Portageville, Gid - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Back to school fairs to be held in New Madrid, Portageville, Gideon

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Get ready for back to school with some upcoming back to school fairs.

The events include:

  • July 28 - New Madrid at FRC from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • July 30 - Portageville at Red Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Aug. 2 - Gideon at the high school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free school supplies for those who sign up and children must be accompanied by an adult. Shot records for all the children must be brought to the fair.

Some services being provided at the fair include:

  • Vision, dental and hearing screening
  • Head lice checks
  • Immunization records (Please bring shot record)
  • Finger printing
  • Information on MC
  • Information on WIC
  • Information on bus safety, seat belt safety, texting and driving
  • Bicycle safety and wearing a helmet
  • Nutrition and healthy eating
  • Parenting information on discipline, bullying and communication
  • Information on personal hygiene
  • Free school supplies

For more information, you can contact the resource center at 573-748-2778 to register before July 30.

The fairs are sponsored by the New Madrid County Family Resource Center, DAEOC, Portageville Jaycees and area businesses.

