Back to school fairs to be held in New Madrid, Portageville, Gideon

Get ready for back to school with some upcoming back to school fairs.

The events include:

July 28 - New Madrid at FRC from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 30 - Portageville at Red Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aug. 2 - Gideon at the high school cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say there will be free school supplies for those who sign up and children must be accompanied by an adult. Shot records for all the children must be brought to the fair.

Some services being provided at the fair include:

Vision, dental and hearing screening

Head lice checks

Immunization records (Please bring shot record)

Finger printing

Information on MC

Information on WIC

Information on bus safety, seat belt safety, texting and driving

Bicycle safety and wearing a helmet

Nutrition and healthy eating

Parenting information on discipline, bullying and communication

Information on personal hygiene

Free school supplies

For more information, you can contact the resource center at 573-748-2778 to register before July 30.

The fairs are sponsored by the New Madrid County Family Resource Center, DAEOC, Portageville Jaycees and area businesses.

