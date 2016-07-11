Heartland restaurants raising money for families of 5 Dallas officers killed

Restaurants at five locations in Kentucky and Tennessee will raise money for the five Dallas officers killed.

The Station Burger restaurants in Murray, Eddyville, Paducah and Union City, Tenn. will donate a percentage of sales all day on Wednesday, July 13 to the families of the officers killed in an ambush attach on Thursday night, July 7.

Additionally, the restaurant owner, Carl Medlin, said anyone wishing to bring cards or letters of support for the families or surviving Dallas officers may do so, and he will forward them to the proper departments in Dallas.

