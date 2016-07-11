Heartland restaurants raising money for families of 5 Dallas off - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland restaurants raising money for families of 5 Dallas officers killed

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Restaurants at five locations in Kentucky and Tennessee will raise money for the five Dallas officers killed.

The Station Burger restaurants in Murray, Eddyville, Paducah and Union City, Tenn. will donate a percentage of sales all day on Wednesday, July 13 to the families of the officers killed in an ambush attach on Thursday night, July 7.

Additionally, the restaurant owner, Carl Medlin, said anyone wishing to bring cards or letters of support for the families or surviving Dallas officers may do so, and he will forward them to the proper departments in Dallas.

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

